Reed Sheppard explains how he was able to have the NBA Combine's best vertical jump
One of the most important parts of the NBA Draft process is the combine and Reed Sheppard had a really solid performance. He shot the ball well and did a lot of other things at a high level, but the best part of his performance was his 42-inch vertical. This vertical ended up being the best at the entire NBA Combine.
Sheppard said this himself, but everyone knew he could jump and had a solid vertical; no one expected a number quite like this for the former Wildcat.
Sheppard joined NBA superstar Paul George's podcast called Podcast P, and he discussed how he was able to have such a good vertical.
Sheppard had this to say about his vertical jump on George's podcast, "I know I can jump, I didn't know I was going to have the highest vertical in the NBA draft. I got to give a lot of credit to my guy Ryan at Proactive. He kind of helped us out with a little arm trick. I was able to get a couple more inches. I looked up at the board, and when I saw 42, I kind of laughed because I wasn't expecting it, and I know no one else was."
Sheppard is more than likely going to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he truly could go anywhere in the top five. The high-flying Wildcat is getting ready to make all of Big Blue Nation proud with his play at the next level.