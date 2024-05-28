Wildcats Today

Reed Sheppard explains how he was able to have the NBA Combine's best vertical jump

Reed Sheppard can jump out of the gym.

Andrew Stefaniak

Feb 24, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) dunks the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) dunks the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

One of the most important parts of the NBA Draft process is the combine and Reed Sheppard had a really solid performance. He shot the ball well and did a lot of other things at a high level, but the best part of his performance was his 42-inch vertical. This vertical ended up being the best at the entire NBA Combine.

Sheppard said this himself, but everyone knew he could jump and had a solid vertical; no one expected a number quite like this for the former Wildcat.

Sheppard joined NBA superstar Paul George's podcast called Podcast P, and he discussed how he was able to have such a good vertical.

Sheppard had this to say about his vertical jump on George's podcast, "I know I can jump, I didn't know I was going to have the highest vertical in the NBA draft. I got to give a lot of credit to my guy Ryan at Proactive. He kind of helped us out with a little arm trick. I was able to get a couple more inches. I looked up at the board, and when I saw 42, I kind of laughed because I wasn't expecting it, and I know no one else was."

Sheppard is more than likely going to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he truly could go anywhere in the top five. The high-flying Wildcat is getting ready to make all of Big Blue Nation proud with his play at the next level.

Published
Andrew Stefaniak

ANDREW STEFANIAK