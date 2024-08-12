Reed Sheppard gives his recruiting pitch to the two elite 2025 recruits from Kentucky
Kentucky coach Mark Pope is currently trying to land some elite players in the 2025 class, and he has gotten started here in Kentucky. Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno are two elite prospects in the 2025 class that Coach Pope is trying to land.
It seems the Wildcats are in a good spot with Moreno, but not the best spot for Johnson.
Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard, who was born and raised in the Bluegrass State, gave his best recruiting pitch to these two on the Sources Say Podcast.
Here was Sheppard's pitch to Moreno and Johnson on the Sources Say Podcast, “I mean, at the end of the day, it’s Kentucky. For me, it was an easy choice. It was my dream school growing up and for them, I hope it’s the same so they have an easy choice to make, as well. At the end of the day, it’s Kentucky. You’re playing on national television every game, you’re gonna be playing against the best players in the world, great facilities. It’s just — it’s a great place to play basketball and a great place to live.”
Johnson seems closer to a decision than Moreno, but it is starting to seem like he will end up at Alabama. It would come as a bit of a shock if Moreno didn't end up at Kentucky.
Losing Johnson to another SEC school would be painful for the Kentucky coaching staff, but Coach Pope didn't have a long time to build this relationship. Johnson and Moreno need to trust Sheppard and play their college basketball right down the road from where they grew up.