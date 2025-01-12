Reed Sheppard has been recalled up to the Houston Rockets
Early into his career with the Houston Rockets, Reed Sheppard wasn't getting a lot of playing time, so the Rockets sent him down to the G-League. The Rockets have a full room of guards, so playing time has been hard for Sheppard to come across. This has led to him not shooting the ball well in his limited minutes for the Rockets.
The team clearly was hoping that a small stint with the Rio Grande Vipers would help Sheppard get in a rhythm because, after three games, the Rockets pulled Sheppard back up to the team. In three games with the Vipers, Sheppard averaged 30.7 points per game. He also averaged 7.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds during this three-game stretch.
Now that Sheppard is back up with the Rockets, hopefully, he will be able to get some more playing time and get going from three in the league. If Sheppard is given the opportunity to shoot the ball more, he will get going from deep and will be the best three-point shooter the Rockets have.
The Rockets have also over exceeded expectations early into the season, as they have an excellent record and are in a good spot to be one of the top seeds in the playoffs. Having Sheppard shooting the three ball well as this team inches toward a playoff push would be massive for the Rockets.
This short stint in the G-League was a great decision from the Rockets organization as it gave Sheppard a ton of confidence as he heads back up to the NBA.