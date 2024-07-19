Reed Sheppard has been the best player in the NBA Summer League
Reed Sheppard just played his fourth game in the NBA Summer League and nothing was different as he once again shined. Sheppard scored 20 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals. This wasn't his most efficient game in Summer League thus far as he turned the all over nine times, hurting his +/-, which was a -9, but when watching him play, all of the signs were there.
The other positive part of Sheppard's game was how he started the game slow from the field but was able to turn things around quickly. Sheppard started 0-5 from the field but then finished 9-12 to be able to score his 20 points. The former Kentucky Wildcats scored 20+ points in three of his four NBA Summer League games and has proven that he is going to be a star at the next level.
With the performance he has put up in these four games, it is hard to argue that Sheppard has not been one of the best players in the summer league so far and perhaps the best player overall.
The former Kentucky guard has officially proven that he can hang in the NBA, and he is going to get some serious minutes for the Rockets this season. As a rookie, Sheppard will likely come off the bench for the Houston Rockets, but he will play a substantial role in this league while he develops. Once he develops, the kid from London, Kentucky, could become one of the NBA's young stars.