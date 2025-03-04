Reed Sheppard has career night in first NBA start for the Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were shorthanded on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard made his first NBA start. Sheppard made the most out of this opportunity, scoring a career-high 25 points on 10-17 shooting and 3-7 from three.
Sheppard also dished a career-high number of assists, with five in this game. The former Wildcat added two rebounds, two steals, and a block to the stat sheet.
The Rockets were missing some starters yet kept it close with the Thunder, who many believe are the best team in the NBA.
Another former Wildcat shined in this game as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 51 points in the win for the Thunder. Many believe SGA is going to win MVP this season, and he would be the first former Wildcat to accomplish this feat.
Sheppard has not gotten much playing time in his rookie season for the Rockets despite being the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Kentucky native was finally given an opportunity on Monday night, and in his first start, he looked incredible.
This should give all Rocket and Kentucky fans confidence that Sheppard is going to be a really good player once he starts to play more minutes.
The Rockets are 37-24 on the year and have been one of the surprises of the league this season. If Sheppard continues to make the most out of his opportunities when he gets them, perhaps he will earn more playing time when the postseason rolls around.