Reed Sheppard is proving he should have been the number one pick in the NBA Draft
The NBA Summer League has been going on for over a week, and former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard has stolen the show for the Houston Rockets. Through three games, Sheppard is averaging 20 points, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 3 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field.
The way Sheppard has played so far in Summer leage begs the question should he have been the number one pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? Well, it's hard to look at the way he is playing and not think so three games into summer league.
Sheppard is proving that his elite shooting ability is going to translate to the next level, but while doing that, he is also doing other things on the floor. He is making elite passes, leading to open looks for his teammates, plus helping on the boards. One of the reasons NBA teams liked Sheppard so much was his high basketball IQ. Watching him play for the Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League makes it very clear that he always makes the correct decision.
The Atlanta Hawks had the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft, and the front office might be wondering if they should have taken Sheppard rather than Zacchaire Risacher. The number one overall pick has shown flashes in the NBA Summer League so far, but all and all, Sheppard has looked like the better player.
It is only summer league, but Shepard is silencing the critics early into his NBA career and is ready for his rookie season to begin.