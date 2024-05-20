Reed Sheppard is too low on this NBA Draft Big Board
The NBA Combine has come and gone, meaning the NBA Draft is officially right around the corner. Former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard had a good showing, shooting the ball well and posing a 42-inch vertical, which was the best at the combine.
Most NBA Mock Drafts have Sheppard going top five, and many believe he will go third overall to the Houston Rockets as he would fit in perfectly to what they need. A Big Board from Clutch Points believes Reed Sheppard is the 9th best player in the draft, which seems way too low for one of the best shooters in the draft.
Reading an article from Clutch Points from a few days ago they seem to have some concerns with Sheppard when it comes to his ability to play point guard in the NBA. Sheppard made some really good passes last season for the Wildcats, which leads me to believe he won't have any issue making a move to NBA when it comes to facilitating. The concerns with his height are fair, as he is going to be a smaller player in the league.
He won't have much issue shooing and facilitating, although the defense could be a problem for the 6'1 point guard. The thing about Sheppard is these have been the issues for a while now. Nothing has changed since the combine, and many believe the former Wildcat will be a top-five pick.
I still expect to see Sheppard go top five, but the two landing sports that make the most sense are Houston or San Antonio.