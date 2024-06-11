Reed Sheppard moves up in NBA Mock Draft from CBS Sports
The NBA Draft is coming up at the end of June, and one of the most intriguing prospects is former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard. During the 2023-24 season for the Wildcats, the freshman from London, Kentucky, averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
What makes Sheppard such an intriguing prospect to NBA Scouts is his elite shooting ability. Last season for Kentucky, Sheppard shot 52.1% from three, which is an incredible number.
Recent mock drafts for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft have had Sheppard going all over the top five but most have had him taken in the three to five range.
The most recent 2024 NBA Mock Draft from Gary Parrish of CBS Sports had Sheppard going second overall to the Washington Wizards.
Here is Parrish's justification for having Sheppard going second overall in this mock draft, "Sheppard is my favorite prospect in this draft, thanks to a diverse skill set highlighted by a unique ability to make shots from all over the court. His lack of size is an obvious concern — but the great stuff is so great that, if I were running a Washington franchise in need of basically everything, I'd have a hard time passing on the reigning CBS Sports National Freshman of the Year who shot 52.1% from the 3-point line in his one season at Kentucky."
Sheppard's ability to shoot and distribute the basketball are the reasons why the Wizards are likely interested in taking him with the second overall pick. Where Sheppard goes on draft night is still a mystery, but it seems the former Wildcat is a lock for the top five.