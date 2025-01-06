Reed Sheppard sent to Houston Rockets G-League affiliate
Former Wildcat Reed Sheppard is in his rookie season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, and while many were high on Sheppard being one of the best rookies in the league this season, that has not really been the case. Many expected Sheppard to play a handful of minutes for the Rockets coming off the bench, but his minutes have not been many this season.
Now, Houston is sending him to their G-League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. With the Rockets this season, Sheppard has averaged just 3.3 points per game, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 rebounds, shooting just 32.2% overall and 27.9% from three-point range in 11.6 minutes per game. The former Wildcat hasn't gotten many attempts up on average, so the G-League should be a time to give him more chances to shine and showcase his game for the Rockets to call him back up to the main roster.
Sheppard's time at Kentucky earned him the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, SEC Freshman of the Year, NABC and USBWA Freshman of the Year, and Second-Team All-SEC honors. He was terrific at Kentucky, exceeding expectations. While his time in Houston hasn't exactly gone as planned, Sheppard will get a chance to prove himself in the G-League and get more scoring opportunities. Kentucky fans especially know what he is capable of, and there's no better time than now to prove that for Sheppard.
The former Wildcat can get some significant playing time on the Rockets' main roster if he performs well in the G-League.