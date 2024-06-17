Reed Sheppard slips in recent Yahoo Sports NBA Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is less than ten days away, and the question that has every NBA fan scratching their head is, where will Reed Sheppard be selected?
New mock drafts are coming out every week and most have Sheppard going in the top five. Many of these mock drafts have the former Wildcat going to the Houston Rockets with the third overall pick, as this makes the most sense for both parties.
A recent mock draft from Krysten Peek has Sheppard going sixth overall to the Charlotte Hornets. Most would be surprised to see Sheppard fall past fifth overall, but if he went sixth overall, it wouldn't be too far of a fall.
Here is Peek's justification for saying Sheppard will slip to the Hornets with the sixth pick, "Sheppard's role in the NBA will likely be more as a combo guard, and he can obviously space the floor well with his 3-point shot, shooting over 50% from deep during his one year at Kentucky. He's probably on the board for the Spurs at No. 4, but likely won't fall past the Hornets."
There are some concerns with Sheppard at the next level due to his size and defense, but there aren't any surefire players in this draft. Sheppard's ability to shoot the ball at a high percentage and pass is what makes him so intriguing to NBA teams.
The NBA Draft is on the 26th of June, and Sheppard will be in person at the draft to hear his name called.