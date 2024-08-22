Reed Sheppard will break a rookie NBA record for the Houston Rockets this season
Last season, Reed Sheppard was the best shooter in college basketball as he shot 52.1% from deep in his freshman season. Now, Sheppard will try to be the best shooting rookie in the NBA.
The former Kentucky Wildcat was taken third overall by the Houston Rockets and is set to be the team's backup point guard as a rookie. Sheppard will back up Fred VanVleet, and more than likely, next season, he will take over as PG1 for a young and upcoming Rockets team.
Sheppard has a real shot of breaking the rookie record for made threes in a season. The NBA record for made threes by a rookie is currently held by Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, who set it during the 2022-23 season, making 206 in a single season.
For Sheppard to break this record, he would have to average a little over 2.5 threes per game this season. The issue for Sheppard is that it won't be easy to do this coming off the bench, but he is still more than capable of getting it done.
Adding factors of injury for other players or VanVleet sitting a few games out, Sheppard will likely start a few games for the Rockets, and if he can make a bunch of threes in these games, it will help his chances.
Sheppard is the best shooting rookie in this class, so he will definitely make the most threes of this draft class, but the former Wildcat has a real chance to set an NBA record for the Rockets.