REPORT: Kentucky basketball has added more games to the non-conference schedule
Kentucky's non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season includes a number of marquee matchups, shaping up to be one of the best in college basketball. With just a few games left until the schedule is complete, a multi-team event has reportedly been added to the schedule. According to Rocco Miller, the Wildcats will host a multi-team event in Rupp Arena, playing both Valparaiso and Eastern Illinois.
Kentucky recently has hosted the MTE's in early November, and while that is still the expected timeline for this event, the dates of the games are TBD. Miller shared a graphic in his social media post which included the Wildcats taking on Southern, which has yet to be announced. Assuming that will be announced soon, Kentucky's non-conference schedule should then be complete.
The Wildcats will take on the likes of Louisville (away), Michigan State (neutral), North Carolina, Gonzaga (neutral), Indiana, and St. John's (neutral), all of which, with the exception of Indiana, are currently included in ESPN's early top 25 rankings. Kentucky's non-conference schedule isn't the only schedule that will test Mark Pope's squad, as they have scheduled preseason exhibition's with Purdue (Oct. 24) and Georgetown (Oct. 30). Kentucky fans will get to see their team play some of the best teams in the country really early into the season.
Pope and the staff weren't messing around when building the non-conference schedule. There will be no shortage of action for BBN next season, with conference play expected to be a tough road once again. You can take a look at Kentucky's officially confirmed 2025-26 non-conference matchups here.