Rick Pitino explains what the matchup against Mark Pope means to him
It was announced on Thursday that the Kentucky Wildcats will be facing the St. John's Red Storm in the CBS Sports Classic as UCLA pulled out of the event.
This is extremely exciting for Kentucky fans as it means Mark Pope will face off with his former coach, Rick Pitino. Ever since Pope took the job in Lexington, the two elite coaches have wanted to set this up, but it is finally becoming a reality.
Here is what Coach Pitino had to say about the matchup with Kentucky, "Obviously, Kentucky was Camelot for me. I’ve said it many times. So now to play against The Captain, who made so many special moments for me and the team, in a battle that CBS is putting on is quite special. I will remember it for a long, long time."
While there will be a lot of exciting narratives surrounding this basketball game, it will be an excellent game between two teams who should be ranked in the top ten.
The good news for Kentucky is that this game will be played in Atlanta which is a city Big Blue Nation travels to at a very high rate.
While both of these coaches have a ton of love and respect for one another, they both will want to win this game badly. This game will have a Final Four feel as it will feature two teams more than capable of making this type of NCAA Tournament run.
The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the St. John's Red Storm on December 20th in CATlanta.