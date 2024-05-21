Rob Dillingham could be a candidate to slip in the 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is coming up soon and former Kentucky star Rob Dillingham is a really interesting prospect in this draft. It sounds like some NBA scouts are concerned with his playmaking ability. The other issue for Dillingham will be his ability to defend. He had trouble defending in college, so it will be hard for this to get better quickly in the NBA.
The offensive upside is clearly there as Dillingham will quickly become one of the NBA's best shot creators and makers, but there are fair concerns about the former Wildcat.
Most Mock Drafts have Dillingham going in the four to six range but a recent one from Bleacher Report has him going ninth overall. It seems like some NBA teams might be a little hesitant to take a shot on a smaller guard.
Dillingham is a smaller guard, but all of Big Blue Nation knows he will be an elite scorer at the next level.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report had this to say about Dillingham's draft capital, "Not that anyone was expecting Rob Dillingham to surprise with strong measurements, but 164 pounds could be seen as a scary number. He height, length and weight (6'1", 6'3" wingspan) are actually identical to Trae Young's, only Young led the NBA in assists, and Dillingham doesn't offer that type of playmaking. Still, the offensive firepower he can generate with creation and shot making remains appealing. There isn't a guard in this class more shifty and effective at getting to spots. But he does feel like a candidate to slip a bit, depending on teams' level of concern with his shot diet and poor defense at his size."