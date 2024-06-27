Rob Dillingham's NBA Draft grade is too low after being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves
With the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Rob Dillingham. The Spurs then immediately traded Dillingham to the Minnesota Timberwolves for two future picks. The players drafted in the top ten of the draft aren't usually going to NBA Championship contenders, but Dillingham being traded to the T-Wolves gives him a chance to compete for a Championship immediately.
Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports graded every first-round pick and gave the Timberwolves a B for trading for Dillingham. Peek of Yahoo Sports had this to say about the Timberwolves trading for Dillingham: "Dillingham is one of the best guards with the ball in his hands, and he can get downhill and put pressure on the rim. There's no doubt that he'll be electric in Minnesota, but his size at 6-foot-2, 164 pounds, is concerning for a lead guard in the NBA."
This grade is a bit interesting but understandable. People are concerned with Dillingham's size and ability to defend, but he is a really good guard who has a high upside as a scorer. It will take him some time to adjust to the NBA game at his size, but he is shifty around the rim and should still be able to score down low, even at 6'2.
There are pros and cons to every player in this 2024 draft, but when it comes to upside, there isn't a player with a higher upside in this draft offensively than the former Wildcat guard Dillingham.