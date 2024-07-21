Rob Dillingham shines in NBA Summer League game for the Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA Summer League is still going on, so Kentucky fans are getting to see all of the rookies get their feet wet in an NBA jersey. Reed Sheppard has had a ton of success in the Summer League so far, but Rob Dillingham is still figuring things out.
In his fifth game of Summer League, Dillingham just went off for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they took down the Orlando Magic. The former Kentucky point guard led all scorers with 25 points on 11-18 shooting. Dillingham also recorded a double-double as he dished 12 dimes in the T-Wolves 115-100 win over the Magic.
Dillingham went 3-7 from deep in this game, so the shots are starting to fall from beyond the three-point line for the rookie.
The former Wildcat is in a really good spot as he was taken by a team in the Timberwolves who needed much more help at guard, and they are a team that is competitive now. Dillingham and the Timberwolves are a team that will almost certainly go to the playoffs and are a contender to win it all.
This was Dillingham's final game of the Summer League, and the Timberwolves went 4-1 in their five games.
With his ability to create his own shot, Dillingham is a player who very well could average 15 points a game as a rookie if he is given the necessary minutes. The former Wildcat is ready to take the league by storm and has a very bright future ahead of him in Minnesota.