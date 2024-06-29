Rob Dillingham to the Minnesota Timberwolves was the best fit of the 2024 NBA Draft
Rob Dillingham was selected in the 2024 NBA Draft with the eighth overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. Dillingham was then immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he will begin his career.
According to Terrence Jordan of Fan Sided, this was the best fit for a player in the entire NBA Draft.
Here is Jordan's reasoning for saying Dillingham is the perfect fit for Minnesota, "Dillingham and teammate Reed Sheppard were held back by John Calipari in their only college season, but both managed to thrive anyway. Dillingham scored 15.2 points per game on less than 24 minutes of playing time, and on the Wolves, he'll be able to fill the scoring void that led to their playoff demise. Many scouts are worried about his defense due to being only 6-foot-1 and 164 pounds (the lightest player measured at the combine), but the Wolves and their league-leading defense are best equipped to cover for him on that end. Minnesota needs someone to share the scoring load with Edward, and there's nobody in this draft better suited to that than Dillingham."
It isn't often that a player is drafted 8th overall and is playing for a team that will compete for a championship the following season, yet that is the reality for Dillingham.
Dillingham is an elite scorer of the basketball and should be the point guard of the future for the Timberwolves. He, alongside Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and star Anthony Edwards, have the Timberwolves looking like a team that can win it all during the 2024-25 season.