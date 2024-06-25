Rob Dillingham will end up being the best player in the 2024 NBA Draft
The first round of the NBA Draft is coming up on Wednesday, June 26th at 8:00 pm ET, and former Kentucky Wildcat Rob Dillingham is set to be taken as a lottery pick.
This season for the Wildcats, Dillingham was one of the best bucket-getters in all of college basketball. The freshman guard averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for Kentucky, as was a reason why the Wildcats were a top offense in all of college hoops.
There was no better scorer in college basketball this season than Dillingham, and the way he scored looked like watching an NBA game. He is shifty and always finds room to get an open shot. Despite being a smaller guard, standing only 6'1 at the combine, Dillingham is a really good finisher around the rim, which should translate to the NBA once he settles into the speed of the game and size of opposing big men.
Dillingham is likely going to be taken in the back half of the top ten despite being one of the best offensive players in the draft. There are concerns with his height and defense, but in the NBA, scoring is what matters, and no one in the 2024 Draft does it better than Dillingham.
He will be a sleeper to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award as his odds won't be the best, but knowing he has a chance to average 15 points and five assists as a rookie if he ends up in the right spot, he very well could win this award. The NBA Draft seems to be sleeping on Dillingham, but he will be an elite scorer at the next level.