Rob Dillingham will finish NBA Combine activities after dealing with an ankle injury
Rob Dillingham is one of the Kentucky Wildcats who will be selected in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, but he has a few things to take care of first.
According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the reason Dillingham was held out of the NBA Combine drills was an ankle injury he was dealing with. For Dillingham to be taken in the NBA Draft and one of the players selected to attend the 2024 NBA Draft, he will need to complete these combine activities. Givony went on to say that Dillingham will finish his combine activities at the Lakers practice facility on Friday. This will give the former Wildcat an opportunity to show off his ability to handle the ball, create his own shot, and shoot the three-ball.
Dillingham has been slipping in the recent NBA Mock Drafts, and it has to be because of the ankle injury and the fact that NBA Scouts haven't seen his combine workouts yet. If Dillingham goes out there on Friday and lights up the stat sheet in the Lakers practice facility, he will work his way back into the top ten.
The former Wildcat is too elite of an offensive player not to be selected in the top ten of this draft. He will be a game-changer for a team on the offensive side of the floor and is a player who very well could average 15+ points a game as a rookie if given a good amount of minutes.
If this workout goes well on Friday, the hype will once again surround Dillingham, with the draft only a few weeks away.