Rylan Griffen would be a perfect addition for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope and his coaching staff are looking for one more player that will come in and get a lot of minutes, and he may have found the perfect fit.
Rylan Griffen played at Kansas last season, where he didn't put up spectacular numbers, but during the 2023-24 season at Alabama, he was great in the team's Final Four run.
Griffen only averaged 6.3 points per game while shooting 33.6% from three this season for Bill Self, but two seasons ago at Alabama, he averaged 11.2 points per game while shooting 39.2% from deep.
Pope's system is a better fit for Griffen than what he was playing in at Kansas last season, and his numbers under Nate Oats at Alabama prove this point.
Griffen will be in Lexington on Tuesday for a visit, and hopefully, Coach Pope can land the sharpshooter. At Kentucky, Griffen would get back to averaging double-digits and shooting a high percentage from three.
Hopefully, Coach Pope does not let Griffen leave campus without committing to Kentucky, as he is the perfect piece to get this roster almost done.
Griffen has NCAA Tournament experience going all the way to the Final Four plus SEC experience from his time at Alabama, so there wouldn't be any kind of adjustment period for the 6'6 guard.
More clarity on this recruitment will be seen on Tuesday after Griffen takes his visit to Lexington but Big Blue Nation needs to hope Coach Pope is able to get this done.
Griffen would make an already elite Kentucky roster much better.