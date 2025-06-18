SEC SCHEDULE REACTION: Kentucky's SEC road schedule is an absolute gauntlet
Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball team just found out who they will be playing this year in SEC play, and it is going to once again be a tough schedule.
The first thing that stands out when taking a look at the Wildcat's SEC opponents is that Kentucky won't get a return trip out of Arkansas, Alabama, or Auburn, as the Wildcats only play these teams on the road.
The road schedule, thanks to this, is going to be a tough ask, but the Wildcats will also face the national champion Florida Gators on the road, plus Tennessee and Texas A&M.
With how good the SEC is now at basketball, like football, there is no such thing as an easy schedule in this conference, but Pope's squad is definitely getting a difficult draw.
The good news is the home schedule is going to be manageable with games against Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi State, who all look very beatable. This will make the home matchups with Florida and Tennessee the two marquee matchups in Rupp Arena this season in conference play.
If Kentucky is going to win the SEC regular season title, they will need to be great on the road, winning some tough games while protecting home court in a lot of games where they should be favored.
Kentucky Basketball SEC Opponents
Home SEC Opponents
Florida
Georgia
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
Road SEC Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
LSU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt