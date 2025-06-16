Should college basketball change from halves to quarters?
Men's college basketball is interesting because it is the only basketball in the world that plays halves instead of quarters. Women's college basketball, the NBA, and all basketball outside of the states play quarters, so many wonder why men's college hoops hasn't made this change yet.
Now, there are finally talks being had about changing college hoops from halves to quarters, and fans seem to be split on their liking of this.
If this change were to happen, it would change the strategy a lot of coaches have in multiple different areas. One being resting players and the other being fouls.
If there are quarters, coaches can find different ways to rest their starters, similar to what happens in the NBA.
The big rule change that would come with changing to quarters without question would be the fouls. More than likely, the NCAA would pick up the NBA's way of handling the bonus, which some fans would like to see happen.
The idea of changing from halves to quarters has some fans upset because they are so used to the game being played the way it always has, but this change could make an already exciting product better.
No decision has been made yet on if this is going to happen, and if this change were to happen, it more than likely would not be ahead of the 2025-26 season. College basketball has seen a lot of rule changes this offseason already, but perhaps changing from halves to quarters could be right around the corner.