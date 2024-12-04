Should Kentucky fans be concerned with depth after the loss to Clemson?
The Kentucky Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to the Clemson Tigers on the road, and some of the bench players did not have a great showing.
Center Brandon Garrison and point guard Kerr Kriisa were the players who had the most struggles off the bench, as they both didn't score a point. Kriisa had a +/- of -21, while Garrison's was -20. This team was bleeding points while these two were on the floor. This comes as a bit of a surprise, knowing both Kriisa and Garrison played a massive role in the win over Duke.
Ansley Almonor didn't have his best day shooting the three ball, but he still did some things well in this ball game. Sharpshooter Koby Brea just couldn't seem to find any space to shoot the three ball in this game which hurt the Wildcats offense.
Kentucky only had seven bench points in this game compared to Clemson's 15, which was one of the big differences in a four-point game. If Kentucky isn't able to get any production from the bench players it is going to be a problem all season long.
It has been surprising to see Kriisa struggle so much early this season, knowing he has been a college basketball star for so long. The Wildcats need Kriisa to get going, as he was a lights-out shooter last season at WVU.
Depth is key, especially in SEC play, so the Wildcats are going to need their players coming off the bench to show up in big games for the Wildcats to have a successful season.