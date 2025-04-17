Should Mark Pope and Kentucky pursue former Auburn wing Chad Baker-Mazara?
It seemed all but certain that Kentucky was going to sign Lamar Wilkerson to be the shooter this team needed, but he ended up choosing Indiana.
Now, Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are scrambling to find a new player to come in and be the shooter for this 2025-26 Kentucky team.
Over the last few days there have been multiple names that the Kentucky coaching staff has made contact with. Some of these names are in the transfer portal, and some of them are European players.
One player who just entered the portal that would make a lot of sense for the Kentucky staff is former Auburn wing Chad Baker-Mazara. Last season for the Tigers, Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points per game to go with three rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals.
The 6'7 wing shot 38.1% from three on 4.1 attempts per game last season for Auburn's Final Four team.
Baker-Mazara was an All-SEC performer and immediately became one of the best players in the transfer portal. If Kentucky were to land Baker-Mazara, he would likely play the three, and Otega Oweh would be the two.
On top of being a great shooter, Baker-Mazara is a great defender, which would be another reason to add him to the roster.
Baker-Mazara has had some issues picking up technical fouls so Pope would need to make sure that he is playing smart basketball if he does come to Kentucky.
It will be interesting to see if Kentucky does reach out to Baker-Mazara to finish off this roster.