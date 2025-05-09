Should Otega Oweh's comments on the NBA Draft concern Kentucky fans?
On Thursday, Kentucky star Otega Oweh had a workout with the Trail Blazers, and after the workout, he was asked a few questions by the media.
Oweh was asked if he was just testing the waters or firmly focusing on the NBA Draft, and he didn't skip a beat in responding. Oweh said, "I'm all in. I have one more year of eligibility, but my goal is to play in the NBA, so I'm not doing this process one foot in, one foot out."
Kentucky fans seem to be freaking out about this quote, but in all honesty, his next quote should make fans feel better.
He was asked if the rumors that he will only stay in the draft if he is looking like a first-round pick are true. He went on to talk about how that's not completely false, but he is going to go through all of these workouts, then make a decision.
This makes it seem like if he isn't going in the first round or the beginning of the second that Oweh will return to Kentucky. The only mock draft that has had Oweh's name listed is one that had him going 59th.
If his stock is around this area when it comes time to make a decision, Oweh will more than likely be coming back to Kentucky.
Fans have every right to stress until an official decision is made by Oweh, but it still feels like, at the moment, unless his draft stock rises drastically, he will be back in Lexington.