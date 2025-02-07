South Carolina might be 0-9 in SEC play but this team can come into Rupp Arena and win
The Kentucky Wildcats are on a skid in SEC play as their record is down to 4-5, and they have lost four of their last five ball games. Defense has been a big struggle for the Wildcats in this stretch, and the Wildcats have been without Lamot Butler in three of their last five games.
Kentucky is set to host a South Carolina team that many fans believe will be a get-right game for Mark Pope's squad, as the Gamecocks are 0-9 in SEC play.
The Kentucky Wildcats cannot look past this South Carolina team, as they are much better than their 0-9 record. The Gamecocks have lost a lot of close games in conference play. South Carolina has lost close games at home to Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State. This means that if the Gamecocks play their best version of ball, they can play with anyone.
South Carolina also has a payer in Collin Murray-Boyles that will be very hard for Kentucky to guard. The 6'7, 245-pound power forward is an absolute unit that will be hard for every player in Kentucky's frontcourt to defend.
Kentucky needs to get out to a good start in this game against South Carolina, as that has been an issue for the Wildcats all season long. The Wildcats also need to play better defense, as they have been torched on that end of the floor in SEC play.
This is a must-win game for Coach Pope's team, and if they found a way to get the win, it would be an enormous momentum win ahead of an important matchup with Tennessee.