Stopping Collin Murray-Boyles is the top priority for Kentucky against South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, who are 0-9 in SEC play, but they don't look like an 0-9 team. The Gamecocks hosted Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M at their arena in SEC play and hung around in all four of these games.
The Gamecocks might not have any wins in conference play, but if the Wildcats don't show up on Saturday, this game could be more interesting than many imagine. Kentucky also has a trend where they play down to competition this year, which is another reason this game could be tighter than BBN is anticipating.
The number one key to victory for the Wildcats is going to be finding a way to slow South Carolina star Collin Murray-Boyles. On the season Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The 6'7 245-pound sophomore is an absolute unit, and the Wildcats will have to find a way to slow him.
In his matchup with Auburn's Johni Broome the Gamecocks elite power forward outplayed the potential Player of the Year Broome.
More than likely Andrew Carr and Ansley Almonor will draw the assignment on Murray-Boyles unless Coach Mark Pope wants Amari Williams to stay on him all game long. Murray-Boyles moves around a lot and does not stay glued to the paint, which is why this would be a tough assignment for Williams.
The Kentucky coaching staff is going to have to find a way to slow Murray-Boyles in this game, or it could get ugly in Rupp Arena.