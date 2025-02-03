Stopping this elite Ole Miss player will be a key to victory for the Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss to John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks, but this season in the SEC, there is no time to dwell on losses. The Wildcats have a very important game coming up on Tuesday against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.
Ole Miss got off to a hot start in SEC play but has lost four of their last five, so Chris Beard's team is looking for a big momentum win. The Rebels held their own on Saturday against the #1 Auburn Tigers but ended up losing this game by ten points.
The Rebel's star player in this game and on the season has been Sean Pedulla, who averages 15.2 points per game. Pedulla scored 29 points in the loss to Auburn, and he scored in multiple different ways. Of course, Pedulla is a lights-out shooter, as he shoots 40.3% from deep during the season, but he can also get to the rim.
Pedulla is a smaller guard, standing 6'1, but he gets to the rim with ease and does a really good job of finishing. The Rebel's star guard was getting around Auburn's athletic and tall guards all game long. This means although Jaxson Robinson and Otega Oweh are taller than Pedulla, they could have some issues keeping him from getting to the rim.
If the Wildcats are able to make Pedulla inefficient in this game, they will pull out the big road win, but defense has been an issue for this team all season long. If Pedulla goes off in front of his home crowd, the Wildcats will struggle to win in Oxford.