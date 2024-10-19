Takeaways from Kentucky basketball's annual Blue-White Game
On Friday evening, the Kentucky basketball team played its annual Blue-White Game, and it was a great game. For Kentucky fans who were already excited about this season, they are more excited after watching this scrimmage. Now, obviously, the Wildcats need to prove they can do this against another team, but Kentucky is going to be really good.
The first takeaway was just how good Coach Pope's offense looked. All off-season Kentucky fans have heard how good Kentucky's offense will be, but this was proved on Friday. The ball movement was beautiful, and this led to a lot of open shots.
A player that stood out for the Wildcats in this game was Andrew Carr. Many players were impressive, but none more than Carr. He proved he can score from all of the floor as he put up 25 points in the Blue-White Game. He added to the 25 points with seven rebounds and four assists, leading the whole scrimmage in both of these stats. Carr is going to be a star for this team.
The other stand out performances in this game were Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh on defense. They had a combined four steals but just had an all-around massive impact on the game. Oweh and Butler will be defensive stars for the Wildcats.
Collin Chandler also proved that he is going to be a serious part of this team's game plan as he scored 19 points on 7-10 shooting from the field while going 4-7 from three.
The main take away from this game is the Wildcats are going to be really good on both ends of the floor but this offense could be the best in all of college basketball.