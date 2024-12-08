Takeaways from Kentucky's thrilling 90-89 overtime win over #7 Gonzaga
Kentucky had another big game on their hands after their tough road loss to Clemson, heading to Seattle to take on No. 7 Gonzaga, and it did not dissapoint. The Wildcats were struggling mightily in the first half with Gonzaga's physicality and scoring in the paint, and not getting a rhythm on the offensive end. Despite all of that, Kentuck fought back from a 16-point deficit at halftime to get a 90-89 overtime win.
The Wildcats secured a big top-10 victory over the Zags, and it was those second half adjustments that got them the big. gritty win. Let's take a look at some takeaways.
1. Halftime adjustments helped Kentucky fight back.
Down by 16 points at halftime, it was really glaring Kentucky missed their leading point guard Lamont Butler, who was out with an ankle injury. Physicality, rebounding, points in the paint, and passes off screens were killing them. The Wildcats made some massive adjustments to get back into the game in the second half, and it started with making runs. Kentucky switched to a zone to stop Gonzaga's success with pick-and-roll passes in the paint, and it paid off. It has happened numerous times with this Kentucky team this season, but the second half adjustments on Saturday to make the comeback were unbeleivable. They really turned defense into offense.
2. Andrew Carr, Jaxson Robinson were key down the stretch.
It was ultimately a huge team effort to make the comeback, but both Andrew Carr and Jaxson Robinson were huge in helping Kentucky keep it up, making huge plays down the stretch, even it overtime. Robinson had some big shots, and Carr made some huge little plays that made big impacts. Especially at the end of overtime, Carr missed his free throws but then poked it away from Gonzaga's Dusty Stromer, who could've won it in the final seconds for the Zags. It's the little things for Carr that made him so impactful. He had 19 points on 8-12 shooting, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. With Robinson, Kerr Kriisa went out late in the second half, which forced him to move over to point guard. Man, did he thrive there. He came up huge with big shots and even had a number of assists. He finished with 18 points on 7-15 shooting, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds. Big players made big plays when it mattered most, and that's what those two did.
Kentucky responded well after the loss at Clemson, and defeating the No. 7 team in the country without your leading point guard is a very impressive statement. The second half adjustments tell the story on the night.