Taking a look at every player Kentucky basketball has offered in the 2026 class
The Kentucky basketball staff has done an impressive job buiding a lot of relationships with the 2026 class. Pope and his staff have offered over a dozen players in the class and are in good shape with a number of them. Kentucky has hosted three of the prospects on a visit, as Tyran Stokes, Tay Kinney and Anthony Thompson have made it to campus so far, with Kinney's visit just wrapping up.
There are plenty of guard prospects in the class who are targets, and it will be interesting to see how the battle for the best point guard in the class ends up shaping out in the end. As the shoe circuits continue to rolll on this summer, the recruitments will become more and more clear, especially when a number of them take their visits in the fall before their recruitments begin to wind down.
Here's a full list of every offer the Kentucky staff has handed out in the 2026 class.
1. Tyran Stokes - PF, #1 overall, 6-7, 245 lbs.
2. Jordan Smith - SG, #2 overall, 6-2, 200 lbs.
3. Brandon McCoy - PG, #3 overall, 6-4, 185 lbs.
4. Christian Collins - PF, #4 overall, 6-8, 200 lbs.
5. Jason Crowe Jr. - PG, #5 overall, 6-3, 170 lbs.
6. Caleb Holt - SF, #6 overall, 6-5, 200 lbs.
7. Tajh Ariza - SF, #8 overall, 6-9, 195 lbs.
8. Anthony Thompson - SF, #9 overall, 6-7, 185 lbs.
9. Tay Kinney - PG, #11 overall, 6-1, 185 lbs.
10. Miikka Muurinen - PF, #14 overall, 6-10, 185 lbs.
11. Deron Rippey Jr. - PG, #17 overall, 6-2, 175 lbs.
12. Qayden Samuels - SF, #18 overall, 6-5, 200 lbs.
13. Ikenna Alozie - CG, #20 overall, 6-2, 185 lbs.
14. Bryson Howard - SF, #28 overall, 6-5, 200 lbs.
As you can see, Kentucky is involved in nearly every top 10 prospects recruitment, and being involved with a number of top recruits will only help as these recruitments go on.