Team USA blows out Serbia 110-84 behind a big game from Kevin Durant to kick off the Paris Olympics
The race for the gold medal in the men's basketball tournament got started for Team USA in Paris on Sunday as they took on Serbia. In the early going, Serbia was able to keep the game close, but Kevin Durant and LeBron James proved to be too much for Nikola Jokic, who didn't have much help. Team USA was able to pull away in the second half and secure the 110-84 win.
Durant was incredible, scoring 23 points off the bench while going 5-5 from three and 8-9 from the field. James also had a big night, scoring 21 points on 9-13 shooting while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing nine assists.
The former Kentucky Wildcats played well in this win for Team USA as Devin Booker had 12 points on 4-6 shooting. He was 4-5 from three and also added three rebounds and five assists to the stat sheet. Anthony Davis came off the bench and scored seven points on 3-6 shooting while also pulling down seven boards. Bam Adebayo didn't have his best game off the bench as he was 2-6 from the field, scoring four points, but he also pulled down two boards and had two assists.
Serbia has some NBA talent, including arguably the league's best player in Jokic, so it was a game Team USA needed to not look past, and they made sure not to. Now, Team USA will look ahead to South Sudan, led by former Kentucky Wildcat Wenyen Gabriel. South Sudan gave Team USA a scare at the USA Basketball Showcase, so they need to lock in for this matchup. This game will take place on July 31st at 3:00 pm et.