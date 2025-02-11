Tennessee's defense has allowed 59ppg to opponents since its loss to Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers, thanks to players like Jahmai Mashack, Zakai Zeigler, and Felix Okpara, have an elite defense that is currently ranked first overall in KenPom. Since losing to the Kentucky Wildcats at home the Vols over their next three games have only allowed 59 points per game to their opponents.
The Volunteers allowed 44 points to a Florida team who just beat Auburn in Neville Arena on Saturday, 81 points to a ranked Missouri team, and 52 points to Oklahoma on the road.
Kentucky also heads into this game without its second-leading scorer as Jaxson Robinson will sit out with his wrist injury.
In the first meeting between these two teams, Koby Brea had a massive game for the Wildcats, scoring 18 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field. Players like Brea, Otega Oweh, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams will have to step up scoring the basketball if they want to win. This won't be an easy task for the Wildcats against this elite Tennessee defense.
The good news is Kentucky will be at home in this game, so the Rupp Arena crowd will have the Wildcats back as they look to put up a lot of points against this suffocating Tennessee defense.
Tennessee's loss to Kentucky in Knoxville must have been a wake-up call for the Vols, as they have been playing lights out of late and will look to continue that trend this evening. Kentucky needs to use ball movement and cuts to get open looks against the Vols.