Tennessee star Chaz Lanier has struggled vs. Kentucky in the team's two previous matchups
The best player when it comes to scoring the basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers is the North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier. Kentucky was in on the recruitment of Lanier, but he ended up picking Tennessee.
Lanier has had an incredible season for the Vols scoring 18.1 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 41% from three. While Lanier has had a dominant season for Rick Barnes, he hasn't been his best against Kentucky.
In two games against the Wildcats, Lanier is averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 29.6% from the field (8-27) and 17.6% from three (3-17).
So far in the NCAA Tournament, Lanier has scored 49 points in two games, so he is playing excellent basketball. If Lanier has a big game for the Vols on top of their elite defense, it will be really hard for the Wildcats to win this game.
The Wildcats shot lights out twice against the Vols, so they need to keep shooting the ball well in this third matchup if the Wildcats want to keep dancing.
The way Lanier has been playing early into the tournament, if he keeps this up, the Wildcats will have to be dominant shooting the ball to pull out the win.
The good news for Kentucky is that there should be a lot of blue in attendance for this game, so it should feel a little bit like a home game. Mark Pope needs to make sure that his team is defending Lanier at a high level.