Texas A&M could be without their star player against the Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats will be back in Rupp Arena on Tuesday evening as they prepare to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Kentucky is coming off a big win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Aggies are coming off a loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Aggies have been a team that has given the Wildcats trouble of late, and a big part of that has been their star guard, Wade Taylor IV. The veteran guard is one of the best players in college basketball and single-handedly sent the Wildcats home from Nashville last season in the SEC Tournament.
Taylor IV has missed the Aggie's last two games with an injury, and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams has not given any kind of update on his return, which is normal for Williams.
There is a world where Taylor IV could suit up against the Wildcats, but his status is without question up in the air.
If Taylor IV is able to suit up, he and his fellow backcourt mate Zhuric Phelps will look to do a lot of the scoring for the Aggies. If Taylor IV isn't able to go against the Wildcats, Phelps will be the main focus for Kentucky's defense.
Taylor IV and Phelps are the only two Aggies who score in double figures, so if Taylor IV isn't able to go, the Texas A&M offensive attack becomes very one-dimensional.
When the SEC injury report comes out, Taylor IV's status for the Tuesday night matchup in Rupp Arena will become much clearer.