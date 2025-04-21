The #1 basketball player in the 2026 class will take a visit to Kentucky
Kentucky will have a big visitor on campus in the near future, and this time it's not from the transfer portal. Instead, it's the No. 1 player in the class of 2026. According to KSR's Jacob Polacheck, Tyran Stokes, the top prospect in the 2026 class will be taking a visit to Kentucky from May 15-17.
Stokes has backed up his ranking of No. 1 in his class. With a knack of getting to the rim, the 6-7 forward's explosiveness is what makes him such a great player. Pope and the Kentucky staff seem to be ramping up the heat with the top prospects, with teams like Louisville and Kansas also prioritizing him very hard right now. So far, Stokes has only taken official visits to Louisville and Kansas, but that will change soon when he steps foot on campus in Lexington. The top-ranked prospect is currently in the process of setting up a number of other visits as well.
The 6-7 forward was one of the first prospects Mark Pope extended an offer to once he became the head coach of the program in April of 2024. Since then, assistant coach Jason Hart has been his primary recruiter for the Wildcats, who has many recruiting ties on the recruiting trail on the West Coast, which is where Stokes is currently playing high school basketball at, playing for Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Stokes would be an absolutely major get for Mark Pope, and it looks like the staff is starting to really ramp it up with the best player in 2026.