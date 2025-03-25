The analytics believe Kentucky will fall to Tennessee in the Sweet 16
Kentucky has proven that they are capable of beating the Tennessee Volunteers, as they have done it twice this season, but that is not tricking the analytics.
EvanMiya.com has quickly become one of the top college basketball analytics pages, and the website has Kentucky losing to the Vols in the Sweet 16, with the final score being Tennessee 76.8 to Kentucky 71.4.
This game is going to be close without question, but if Lamont Butler can stay healthy, he will make it really hard for Zakai Zeigler to get things going for the Tennessee offense. Slowing Zeigler is no easy task, but if anyone can do it, Butler can, as he is one of the best on-ball defenders in college hoops.
In the first two meetings between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers, the Wildcats shot the ball well. They will have to do this again if they are going to move on to the Elite Eight.
Kentucky's defense has been playing really well so far in the NCAA Tournament, so if this continues, Mark Pope's team has a real shot to move on in the Big Dance.
Koby Brea has been playing really good basketball for the Wildcats so far in the NCAA Tournament, so if he keeps shooting the ball well, it will be a big help against Kentucky's rival on Friday.
The analytics might not like the Wildcats to take down the Vols, but Kentucky has proven that they can do it, and they will have Butler on the floor.