The analytics predict Alabama to beat Kentucky in a shootout
The matchup in Rupp Arena on Saturday between the Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide will feature the number one and three scoring offense in college basketball. Alabama is currently the top offense in college hoops, scoring 89.5 points per game, and the Wildcats are right on their tail at third overall, scoring 88.7 points per game.
Knowing these numbers, it makes a lot of sense why the Evan Miya analytics website predicts this game to be a shootout. Currently, EvanMiya.com predicts Alabama to win this top ten matchup on the road as the Crimson Tide are predicted to score 89 points compared to Kentucky, who is predicted to score 88.3. Obviously, it isn't possible to score three-tenths of a point, but the analytics believe Alabama has an edge in this game.
This game has the making of a back-and-forth game that, without question, could end with both teams scoring in the nineties. Both Alabama and Kentucky like to shoot the three-ball, so which team shoots better from deep will have an effect on this game.
Kentucky needs Lamont Butler to have a good day defending Alabama's leading scorer, Mark Sears if they are going to win this game. It would also be great for the Wildcats if Jaxson Robinson was able to have another big game on Saturday, knowing Kentucky will need to score a lot to win.
Winning games at home this season in SEC play is very important, so the Wildcats need to find a way to hand Alabama their second loss of the week.