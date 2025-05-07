The date for Kentucky basketball's matchup with Louisville has been announced
The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals is one of the best rivalries in college basketball. Louisville has had its fair share of struggles over the last handful of years, but Pat Kelsey has brought the Cards back to national relevance.
In year one of Mark Pope vs. Kelsey the Wildcats got the win in Rupp Arena but this was a very good basketball game.
Now both Kentucky and Louisville are project to be top ten teams, which means this rivalry is officially back and will draw a lot of national attention this season.
The 2025 matchup between the Wildcats are Cardinals is set to take place on November 11th in the KFC Yum Center. This has come as a surprise to fans as this game is generally closer to Christmas and this year it will take place on a Tuesday.
For a game that is this highly anticipated, it should be on a Saturday and not before these two teams meet in football.
While it has frustrated both fan bases that this game has been scheduled on this day it is exciting to know that, thanks to both of these teams having elite rosters, this rivalry is back in full force.
Pope vs. Kelsey is going to become a battle year after year and should have Kentucky vs. Louisville right back up there with Duke vs. North Carolina.
Big Blue Nation will do everything in its power to pack the KFC Yum Center on November 11th when the Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals.