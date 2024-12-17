The Kentucky Wildcats can beat teams in so many different ways
The Kentucky basketball team has already won ten games on the young 2024-25 season but the way they are doing it is special. Many college basketball teams have one or two star players who do most of the scoring for their team, but that is not the case for Kentucky.
The Wildcats have six players who have a season-long scoring average in double figures. Those players are Otega Oweh (15.7 ppg), Lamont Butler (15.1 ppg), Jaxson Robinson (12.5 ppg), Koby Brea (12.2 ppg), Andrew Carr (10.9 ppg), and lastly Amari Williams (10.2 ppg).
The reason this is important is because on any given night when a team is taking on the Kentucky Wildcats, any of these six players are capable of scoring 20 or more points. A great example of this is what Butler did against Louisville. Butler's season high in scoring heading into the Louisville game was 17 points, but against Kentucky's biggest rival, Butler went 10-10 from the field, scoring 33 points.
In the Wildcat's other two big wins over Duke and Gonzaga, Carr led the Wildcats in scoring. This means that Oweh, the player leading the team in scoring, has yet to lead the Wildcats in scoring in a big game.
It is incredibly hard to prepare for a team that has six players who can go off on any given night. Teams like this often have a lot of success in the NCAA Tournament as they aren't relying on the success of one player to lead them to victory.
Coach Pope's team has plenty of balance when it comes to scoring, which is why the Wildcats are ranked as the fourth-best team in college hoops.