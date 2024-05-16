The Kentucky Wildcats land another star out of the transfer portal
Mark Pope has added another elite transfer portal player, Ansley Almonor, who just chose the Kentucky Wildcats.
Almonor is a stretch forward who can play a lot of different positions. The 6'7 forward averaged 16.4, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game last season. One of the funniest parts of Almonor's career at Fairleigh Dickinson was when he and his teammates took down Purdue in the NCAA Tournament two years ago, and 6'7 Almonor had to guard 7'4 Zach Edey.
Almonor has played three seasons for the Knights and is now making a move to Lexington to join a stacked frontcourt. He likely won't be a starter, but he will be a tremendous depth player for this basketball team, which has played a lot of college basketball.
The Kentucky frontcourt is made up of Andrew Carr, Amari Williams, and Brandon Garrison. Now Almonor will come in as a big who can play multiple positions and isn't afraid to be physical.
Almonor is also an elite shooter from deep, as he shot 39.4% from deep a season ago. He will be able to stretch the defense if he plays the four for the Wildcats, as he is such a good shooter. Coach Pope will be able to do some special things with Almonor on the floor.
This roster is getting closer and closer to being complete, and this staff has put together a team who is old and experienced. This should lead to some wins in year one for the Wildcats new head basketball coach.