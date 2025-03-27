The Kentucky Wildcats seem to like shooting in Lucas Oil Stadium
During the NCAA Tournament, often a lot of games, especially in the Sweet 16 and beyond, are played in professional football stadiums, and that will be the case for the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.
The Wildcats will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday evening in Lucas Oil Stadium, which is the home of the Indianapolis Colts. They have cut off about half of the field and put up a curtain that should make it easier to shoot in a building like this than normal.
Coach Pope, during his press conference, seemed to think that the backdrop for this game was fine and his team was shooting well.
Here is what Coach Pope had to say about how the Wildcats shot in Lucas Oil Stadium, "In our first experience in here this morning, the background kind of fades away, so it feels a lot more intimate than it is. I think it's an incredible venue."
In the first two meetings between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers, the Cats shot 50% in both games. The Wildcats are 24-48 from three against the Vols this season, and they will need to shoot the ball well in the Sweet 16 if they want to move on.
Pope's team has played really good basketball so far in the NCAA Tournament, so hopefully, this carries over to their matchup with rival Tennessee.
It's great to hear that the Wildcats are shooting the ball well in Lucas Oil Stadium, with their matchup with Tennessee right around the corner.