The matchup with Duke isn't Kentucky basketball's most challenging non-conference game
The Kentucky Wildcats have a tough non-conference schedule where they will play some excellent opponents in big-time venues. When looking at the non-conference slate, many would quickly assume that the most challenging game is the matchup with Duke, which will be played in Atlanta in the State Farm Champions Classic.
The Duke Blue Devils will be an excellent team this season, highlighted by Cooper Flagg, who was the number one player in the 2024 class and is expected to be the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Duke's recruiting class was number one and was filled with a ton of talent on top of Flagg.
This matchup with Duke won't be the Wildcats' most challenging game of the non-conference slate for three reasons. First, this is a neutral site game being played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The last time Kentucky played here was last season against North Carolina. Big Blue Nation filled the stands, and the Wildcats had a ton of support, as they will in this matchup with Duke.
Reason two is that this Duke team is very young, and this will be one of their first games of the season. They won't yet be used to the bright lights, which could give Kentucky an advantage.
Reason three is that this Kentucky team is full of veteran players who have played in big-time games like this. In an early season game like this, the older team has an advantage over the younger team despite Duke having more talent.
Kentucky's most challenging game of the non-conference slate will come against Clemson, as the Wildcats will have to play in a true road venue. Clemson is looking like a solid team, and the fans will get pumped up for this game.
Duke is a much better team than Clemson, but this game will be the Wildcat's first true road test, and in games like this is when fans and coaches learn about how the team will handle these environments.