The NBA Mock Drafts are looking positive for Otega Oweh to return to Kentucky
Kentucky has a roster for the 2025-26 season that is capable of winning it all, but the one last puzzle piece that has to fit is getting Otega Oweh to come back to college.
It sounds like Oweh only plans to stay in the draft if he feels good about his chances of being selected, but all of the mock drafts that are coming out don't have Oweh listed.
If Oweh doesn't feel that he will be taken in the draft, he will return to Kentucky, and one more year in Lexington for Oweh would lead to big numbers.
Assuming Oweh does come back to Kentucky, he still made a great decision going to test the waters as he will learn what he needs to work on this season to get himself NBA-ready.
Likely, the NBA scouts will tell Oweh he needs to become a more consistent three-point shooter, and that will be an offseason goal for the Wildcat.
Oweh was an All-SEC Second Team selection this season, and he will have a real shot to be the SEC Player of the Year this season for the Wildcats. Last season, Oweh averaged 16.2 points per game, but he could boost this up to 20 a contest this season.
Unless something crazy happens soon for Oweh's draft stock, he should be back in Lexington next season, giving the Wildcats one of the best rosters in college basketball.
One more great college season where he improves his shooting could help Oweh get NBA-ready.