The outlook for Lamont Butler's NCAA Tournament status is positive for Kentucky
After Mark Pope's comments on Friday essentially alluded to Lamont Butler returning for the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, it's now official after CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein took to social media to announce that Pope told him Lamont Butler will be available for the NCAA Tournament after exiting Thursday's game against Oklahoma with an injury, causing him to miss Friday's game, too.
Before Friday's game against Alabama, Mark Pope had an encouraging update on Butler after doing imaging on him earlier in the day, which he said came back perfect and that they got the 'best possible news.' Then, he ended his statement by saying, "We look forward to having him as we move forward," which Kentucky fans took as amazing news regarding him status for the big dance, before later saying he is 'hopeful' to get him back for the big one. Now that has turned out to be true, as Butler will be available for the tournament when the Wildcats begin their journey later this week. Especially after dealing with a shoulder injury recently, Butler's teammates surely had a sigh of relief when they found out about him returning.
Butler is massively important for the Wildcats' postseason hopes, as he is a catalyst for their flow on both ends, leading to more pace and an overall smooth operation. Kentucky will have just that to start the NCAA Tournament, and all eyes will be on keeping the entire team healthy in the most important run of the season.
On Sunday, Kentucky will find out their draw in the NCAA Tournament, and no matter what they get, the Wildcats have to feel better about themselves with Butler back in the fold.