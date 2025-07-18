The SEC media was not kind to Kentucky football in the preseason rankings
This week was SEC Football Media Days, which means the start of the 2025 college football season is right around the corner. SEC media members were able to hear from all of the coaches and some players, then cast their votes for All-SEC Preseason Teams and conference rankings.
Clearly, what Coach Mark Stoops had to say wasn't convincing enough for the media, as Kentucky was picked to finish 15th in the SEC, only ahead of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Only one Kentucky player made an All-SEC Preseason Team, and that was the Wildcats' punter Aidan Laros.
While the media is rarely right with their preseason projections, it is hard to have a lot of confidence in this Kentucky team, especially knowing how tough the schedule is for Stoops's team.
This is going to be a make or break season for Coach Stoops and the Kentucky football program as some fans are beginning to want a new head coach at the helm.
Coach Stoops does have one thing going for him this season, and that is the fact that no one is expecting much from this football team. With the schedule the Wildcats were dealt, if this team is able to make a bowl game, it would be a heck of a coaching job from the longest tenured coach in the SEC.
Kentucky is going to need some elite fan support this season in Kroger Field if they are going to get wins over elite teams like Texas and Ole Miss. This is a pivotal season for Kentucky football.