The SEC needs to dominate the SEC/ACC Challenge to prove it is the best conference this season
THE SEC/ACC Challenge is set to begin this evening, and it is an opportunity for the SEC to prove it is the best conference in college basketball. The Big 10, Big 12, and SEC are all competing for the title of best basketball conference this season, so the SEC dominating the ACC could help their case.
In Joe Lunardi's recent Bracketology update, the SEC has the most teams in the field with 12. The next closest conference is the Big Ten, with ten teams in the dance, and the Big 12 is right on their heels with nine.
Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky are some of the best teams in all of college basketball, and all of these teams have a legitimate chance to win the National Championship. There are more really solid teams this season, like Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, that all could have an NCAA Tournament run in them.
While the ACC only has five teams in the dance right now, according to Lunardi, there are still some great teams in this conference this season, so the SEC needs to show up.
There are a lot of rivalries in the SEC, but many fans will put those to the wayside on Tuesday and Wednesday as fans want the SEC to dominate the ACC.
The SEC is the best conference in all of college hoops this season, and it will prove why it is deserving of this title in the upcoming SEC/ACC Challenge. College basketball fans will learn a lot about the landscape as these two conferences battle it out.