The Tennessee loss was disheartening but BBN should be proud of Mark Pope's first year
It's the day after the season ended for the Kentucky Wildcats in an ugly loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16. This loss is going to leave a bad taste in the mouth of the coaching staff and the fan base for the entire off-season.
Nothing hurts more than a loss in the NCAA Tournament to one of your biggest rivals, but that's the current reality for Kentucky.
Fans have had a day to cool off from the loss, and Big Blue Nation should be very excited about the future under Mark Pope. There is no question the loss on Friday night was inexcusable but there is a lot to look forward to for this program.
The Wildcats have a very good recruiting class coming in, and unless something crazy happens, the Wildcat's leading scorer, Otega Oweh, will likely come back. The Wildcats have already landed a very talented player in the portal in Kam Williams from Tulane, and Big Blue Nation can expect many more elite players to follow.
Mark Pope put together a roster full of transfer portal players, played in the toughest SEC in history, and dealt with injuries all season long, yet still found a way to make a Sweet 16.
The University of Kentucky has found its next great coach, and it is scary to think how good this program is going to be for a very long time.
The loss to Tennessee was awful and will take a bit to recover for Kentucky fans, but once they have recovered, the only emotion about this program should be excitement.