The upside of Jaxson Robinson will make or break the season for the Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky basketball season is right around the corner, and Big Blue Nation feels good about the team Mark Pope is going to put on the floor. Every team needs a clutch player who is capable of showing up in the big moments, and that player for the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team will be Jaxson Robinson.
The BYU transfer was one of the most important offseason additions for the Kentucky Wildcats as Robinson was considering keeping his name in the NBA Draft, but he decided to come back to college and follow his old coach to Kentucky.
Robinson led BYU in scoring last season, averaging 14.2 points per contest, and that is a number he will look to improve on this season in Lexington. The 6'7 wing has turned heads quickly during a short period of time in Lexington, and many believe he has a chance to average 20 points per game this year. In the scrimmage against La Familia, Robinson was drilling threes, and this is what he will do all season long for the Wildcats.
Robinson's play will make or break the season for the Wildcats because he will be called upon to be the star of this team. He will be the Antonio Reeves of the 2024-25 Kentucky Wildcats. This means while the team is full of incredible players Robinson will be called upon to show up in the big moments.
The former BYU Cougar is going to have a special season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.