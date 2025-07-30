The upside of these three Kentucky Wildcats will take Mark Pope's team to the next level
From top to bottom, there is a ton of talent on this Kentucky basketball roster, but there are three players whose upside hitting will take Pope's team to the next level.
Those three players are Andrija Jelavic, Kam Williams, and Jasper Johnson. Right now, many anticipate all three of these players coming off the bench for the Wildcats, but at the same time, all three of them have a legit shot to crack the starting lineup.
Jelavic is a pro player who has played elite basketball at a high level. He is a skilled big man who will be a force in the SEC. His floor is a solid big man in college hoops, but his upside is one of the best power forwards in the SEC.
Williams flashed his potential last season as a true freshman at Tulane, but it is clear there is a lot left in the tank for the 6'8 sharpshooter. NBA mock drafts love Williams for a reason, and he has turned heads this summer.
Johnson is a five-star recruit for a reason, and many believe he could be a first-round pick. There isn't a shot on the floor that Johnson can't make, which will make him tough to stop.
These three players have a ton of potential, and if it hits for all of them, this Kentucky team will be the best in college hoops. Big Blue Nation needs to keep up with the progression of Jelavic, Williams, and Johnson because if they get better, this team is unstoppable.